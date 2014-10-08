FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NTS ASA names Espen Ledang new CEO
#Healthcare
October 8, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NTS ASA names Espen Ledang new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct. 8 (Reuters) - NTS ASA :

* Said on Tuesday that the company had decided to employ Espen Ledang as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

* Said Ledang, who had joined the company in 2012, would also continue as CEO for NTS’ subsidiary, Norsk Fisketransport Holding AS

* Said Ledang is to replace Thomas B. Geving, who wished to take up new tasks within the group

* Said Geving will remain member of the company’s management group as head of business development

* Said changes are effective as of Nov. 1, 2014

