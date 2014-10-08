BRIEF-NTS ASA names Espen Ledang new CEO

Oct. 8 (Reuters) - NTS ASA :
* Said on Tuesday that the company had decided to employ Espen Ledang as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
* Said Ledang, who had joined the company in 2012, would also continue as CEO for NTS’ subsidiary, Norsk Fisketransport Holding AS
* Said Ledang is to replace Thomas B. Geving, who wished to take up new tasks within the group
* Said Geving will remain member of the company’s management group as head of business development
* Said changes are effective as of Nov. 1, 2014
