5 months ago
Itaúsa buys stake in NTS gas pipeline for $292 mln
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 5 months ago

Itaúsa buys stake in NTS gas pipeline for $292 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.

State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold a 90 percent stake of the NTS unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion in September. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tatiana Bautzer)

