NTSB says Southwest Airlines plane hit on its front landing gear
July 25, 2013 / 10:09 PM / 4 years ago

NTSB says Southwest Airlines plane hit on its front landing gear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. safety investigators said on Thursday that a Southwest Airlines jetliner that crashed at LaGuardia airport on Monday landed on its front landing gear before its main landing gear touched down on the runway.

The National Transportation Safety board said the Boeing 737 plane was pitched downward at a 3 degree angle when it landed. The front landing gear subsequently collapsed and the plane slid for 19 seconds before coming to rest, injuring nine people, the NTSB said.

