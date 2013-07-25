FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Southwest plane hit on its front landing gear, NTSB says
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 10:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Southwest plane hit on its front landing gear, NTSB says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. safety investigators said on Thursday that a Southwest Airlines jetliner that crashed at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday landed on its front landing gear before its main landing gear touched down on the runway, a landing Southwest said was “not in accordance with our operating procedures.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said the Boeing 737 aircraft was pitched downward at a three degree angle when it landed. The front landing gear subsequently collapsed and the plane slid for 19 seconds before coming to rest, injuring nine people, the NTSB said.

Boeing said the plane is designed to take the force of the touchdown on its main landing gear in the middle of the plane, and then touch down on its front landing gear. The company declined to comment further, citing rules on an active NTSB investigation.

The NTSB also said the plane was traveling at about 133 knots, or nautical miles per hour, when it landed, a speed that appeared to be consistent with normal landing, industry experts said. The NTSB said it will transcribe relevant portions of the cockpit voice record on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.