BRIEF-NTT subsidiary to fully acquire NJK Corp through takeover bid for 4,553,819,325 yen in all

May 10 (Reuters) - NTT :
* Says its subsidiary, NTT Data will offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp
* Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all
* Offering period from May 11 to July 7
* Settlement starts on July 14
* NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights)
* NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RsRRsK
