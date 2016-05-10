FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NTT Data to fully acquire NJK Corp through takeover bid for 4,553,819,325 yen in all
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 10, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NTT Data to fully acquire NJK Corp through takeover bid for 4,553,819,325 yen in all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - NTT Data Corp and NJK Corp :

* NTT Data to offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp

* Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all

* Offering period from May 11 to July 7

* Settlement starts on July 14

* NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights)

* NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BWFZvX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.