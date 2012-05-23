FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's NTT Docomo applies for 700 MHz license
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 23, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's NTT Docomo applies for 700 MHz license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - NTT Docomo Inc said on Wednesday it plans to apply for a licence to upgrade its base stations to tap the 700 megahertz spectrum for high-speed mobile services, as it races with smaller rivals to attract smartphone users.

The cost of migration to support a network for 3.9-generation phones could cost as much as 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion), it said.

Japan’s Communications Ministry allocated the coveted 900 MHz spectrum in February to smaller rival Softbank Corp , which supplies Apple Inc’s iPhone in Japan along with KDDI Corp . ($1 = 79.9100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.