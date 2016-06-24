FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTT DoCoMo says got arbitration award on Tata Teleservices stake
June 24, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

NTT DoCoMo says got arbitration award on Tata Teleservices stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - NTT DoCoMo Inc said on Friday it had received an award from an international arbitration court ordering Tata Sons Ltd to pay it about $1.17 billion, upon DoCoMo's tender of its entire stake in their joint venture Tata Teleservices to Tata Sons or a designee.

The Japanese company said in a statement the award was for Tata Sons' breach of their shareholders' agreement.

In 2014, DoCoMo exercised its right to request Tata Sons to find a buyer for its stake, amounting to about $1.17 billion. It filed arbitration in January last year, saying Tata Sons had failed to fulfill its obligation. reut.rs/28Qdp6m

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
