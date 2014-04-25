FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTT DoCoMo to sell Tata Teleservices stake if targets not achieved
#Financials
April 25, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

NTT DoCoMo to sell Tata Teleservices stake if targets not achieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s NTT DoCoMo Inc said on Friday it would exercise the option to sell its 26.5 pct stake in Tata Teleservices Ltd by June if the Indian mobile phone joint venture failed to achieve performance targets for the financial year that ended last month.

The sale price would be 72.5 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) - the equivalent to half of the original acquisition price - or a “fair market price”, whichever was higher, as agreed when DoCoMo made the initial investment in 2009, Japan’s top mobile phone services operator said in a statement.

The agreement allows DoCoMo to sell the stake to Tata Sons Ltd, it added. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

