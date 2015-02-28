FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's NTT Comm in talks to buy German e-shelter - source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 28, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's NTT Comm in talks to buy German e-shelter - source

Yoshiyasu Shida

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - NTT Communications Corp is in talks to acquire German data centre provider e-shelter for about 100 billion yen ($836 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.

An acquisition of e-shelter by Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Communications is the latest in the NTT Corp’s overseas expansion due to a dwindling home market.

NTT bought South African IT firm Dimension Data for 382 billion yen ($3.2 billion) in 2010, followed by takeover deals with a combined worth of 85.5 billion yen ($715.42 million) of two U.S. cloud computing firms, Virtela Technology Services Inc and RagingWire Data centres in 2013.

The talks were first reported by the Nikkei business daily.

E-shelter is a data centre developer and provider founded in 2000. It has data centres in Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Vienna, and Munich.

$1 = 119.5100 yen 1 Japanese yen = $0.0084 Reporting By Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.