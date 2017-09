(Corrects the misspelled name of the company in the headline.)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - NTT System SA :

* Q3 revenue 169.8 million zlotys versus 170.4 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 210,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 298,000 zlotys versus 220,000 zlotys last year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: