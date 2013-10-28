FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's NTT Comm to buy 2 U.S. cloud computing firms -source
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's NTT Comm to buy 2 U.S. cloud computing firms -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - NTT Communications Corp plans to buy two U.S. cloud computing firms for up to 100 billion yen ($1 billion) combined, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as Japanese firms ramp up efforts to improve overseas networks through acquisitions.

The unlisted long-distance and overseas calling unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will buy Virtela Technology Services Inc, allowing it to offer data services globally without licensing cables and lines in individual markets.

Denver, Colorado-based Virtela provides services to corporate clients in more than 190 countries through local partnerships.

Information on NTT Communications’ planned acquisition of a second U.S. cloud-related firm was not immediately available.

An NTT Communications spokesman declined to comment but said President Akira Arima was due to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) in Tokyo.

NTT Communications, which operates data centres in Hong Kong and Britain, aims to boost revenues from cloud services above 200 billion yen by the business year to March 2016, more than double the figure for 2011/12, as it grapples with declining revenue from voice services.

Cash-rich Japanese firms have been actively acquiring overseas companies in recent years, including in the telecoms and information technology sector where SoftBank Corp in July completed its $21.6 billion purchase of Sprint Corp, Japan’s biggest overseas acquisition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.