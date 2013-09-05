FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoCoMo to offer Apple's iPhone - Nikkei
September 5, 2013 / 6:05 PM / in 4 years

DoCoMo to offer Apple's iPhone - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected to offer Apple Inc’s iPhone as early as autumn, catching up with rivals KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, the Nikkei said.

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone’s latest version on Tuesday.

DoCoMo’s marketing partnership with Apple is likely to be announced the same day, the Nikkei said, without quoting any sources.

Apple and DoCoMo were not immediately available for comment.

DoCoMo, which has long avoided discounting to secure market share, will likely sell the iPhone at prices comparable to those charged by KDDI and SoftBank, the Nikkei said.

