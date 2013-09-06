FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTT DoCoMo shares outperform after sources say company to offer iPhone
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

NTT DoCoMo shares outperform after sources say company to offer iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of NTT DoCoMo Inc climbed 3 percent to 164,400 yen on Friday morning after sources familiar with the matter said Japan’s largest mobile carrier will begin selling Apple Inc’s iPhone as early as this autumn.

DoCoMo is the only major mobile carrier in Japan that does not offer the iPhone.

The news weighed on shares of rival KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, which offer iPhone, as they have been chipping away at DoCoMo’s market share.

SoftBank lost 2.2 percent to 6,380 yen, while KDDI eased 0.6 percent to 4,875 yen.

