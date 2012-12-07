FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTT Docomo loses record 40,800 subscribers in Nov, as iPhone gains
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

NTT Docomo loses record 40,800 subscribers in Nov, as iPhone gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s dominant mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc said it lost 40,800 subscribers on a net basis in November, as users switched to Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp to grab an Apple Inc iPhone 5 supplied in Japan by the two smaller carriers.

NTT Docomo said it was the first drop in the number of users in over five years, and its biggest user decline on record.

The number of Softbank’s subscribers grew by 301,900, with the upstart carrier winning the most users on a net basis for the 11th straight month. The number of KDDI’s users grew by 228,800.

