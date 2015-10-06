FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nu Skin cuts Q3 revenue estimate on strong dollar, weak China sales
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Nu Skin cuts Q3 revenue estimate on strong dollar, weak China sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue estimate is for third quarter, not current quarter; the story was earlier corrected to say dollar to hurt third quarter, not full year)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a maker of skin care products, cut its revenue estimate for the third quarter, blaming a strong dollar and low sales of its cosmetic oils in China.

The company estimated third-quarter revenue between $570 and $573 million and said the strong dollar is expected to lower third-quarter revenue by $60 million.

Nu Skin’s shares were down 16.2 percent in extended trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

