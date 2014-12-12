Nu Skin forecasts 2015 profit below market estimates

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, forecast a 2015 profit below market expectations as it battles a stronger dollar and regulatory concerns in China, its biggest market.

Nu Skin expects to earn $3.80-$4.00 per share on revenue of $2.50-$2.56 billion in 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it received approval to begin direct selling in five districts in Shanghai and two cities in Jiangsu Province, China.

Nu Skin’s shares were down 2.2 percent at $41.99 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)