Nu Skin's profit falls 63 pct as China revenue more than halves
February 5, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Nu Skin's profit falls 63 pct as China revenue more than halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct seller of anti-ageing and nutritional products, reported a near 63 percent drop in quarterly profit as revenue more than halved in Greater China, its largest market.

The company’s shares fell 2 percent in premarket trading.

Nu Skin’s net income fell to $46.5 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $125.3 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 42.3 percent to $609.6 million, while revenue in Greater China fell about 56 percent. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
