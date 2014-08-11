FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuance Communications reports bigger quarterly loss
August 11, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Nuance Communications reports bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss as costs rose.

The company, which makes the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple Inc’s iPhones, said net loss widened to $54.2 million, or 17 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $475.5 million from $469.8 million.

Total operating expenses rose 10.5 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
