UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn increases Nuance stake to 16 pct -filing
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn increases Nuance stake to 16 pct -filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.03 percent, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

Icahn’s stake in Nuance stood at 10.72 percent as of April 30. Apple Inc uses Nuance’s speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its “Siri” voice recognition feature.

Icahn, who is known for taking large positions in companies and pushing for management change, revealed on April 1 that he had taken a 9.27 percent stake in Nuance.

Shares of Nuance were up 1.73 percent at $19.43 in intraday trading Thursday on Nasdaq.

Nuance shares fell nearly 8 percent on Tuesday after the company cut its forecast for the year as some of its mobile customers delayed contracts.

Nuance also reported lower-than-expected revenue for the fiscal third-quarter. Revenue from its mobile business, which accounts for about 30 percent of total revenue, fell 14 percent to $108.7 million.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
