FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn raises Nuance stake, may push for board seats
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn raises Nuance stake, may push for board seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had raised his stake in speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.9 percent and that he may discuss the possibility of adding his nominees to the company’s board.

Icahn had reported a stake of 16.03 percent earlier this month.

Nuance shares were up 2 percent in extended trading after closing at $18.31 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Icahn said he had acquired the shares “in the belief that they were undervalued.” ()

Apple Inc uses Nuance’s speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its “Siri” voice feature.

Nuance cut its full-year forecast earlier this month as some of its mobile customers had delayed contracts.

Icahn, who is known for taking large positions in companies and pushing for management change, revealed on April 1 that he had taken a 9.27 percent stake in Nuance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.