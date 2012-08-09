FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nuance Communications sells $700 mln notes
August 9, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Nuance Communications sells $700 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications, Inc on
Thursday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $600 million.
    Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 5.375 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 5.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/14/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 406 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

