Nuance results miss estimates as costs rise
April 30, 2013 / 10:50 AM / 4 years ago

Nuance results miss estimates as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc, whose software powers the Siri voice recognition feature in Apple Inc’s iPhone, posted quarterly results well below estimates as product and licensing revenue declined and costs rose.

The company reported a net loss of $25.8 million, or 8 cents per share for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $890,000 a year earlier.

Excluding items, Nuance earned 34 cents per share. Adjusted revenue rose 16 percent to $484 million.

Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share, on revenue of $516.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

