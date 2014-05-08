FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nuance revenue rises on higher software sales to healthcare cos
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

Nuance revenue rises on higher software sales to healthcare cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased sales of its voice-assisted documentation software to healthcare companies.

The company’s net loss grew to $39.2 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $25.8 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was $475.7 million, up from $451.0 million last year.

The company, whose software powers the Siri feature on Apple Inc’s iPhones, reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share on non-GAAP revenue of $490 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.