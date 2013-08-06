FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Nuance adjusted profit tops estimates on more contract wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc, whose software powers the Siri voice feature in Apple Inc’s iPhone, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as it won more contracts for its voice recognition software.

The company reported a net loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $79.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.

Revenue increased 9 percent to $469.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $487.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

