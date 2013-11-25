FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Siri software maker Nuance tops revenue estimates, shares down
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Siri software maker Nuance tops revenue estimates, shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show company’s non-GAAP revenue compares with analysts’ estimates. Adds non-GAAP revenue figure in paragraph 4)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc, maker of the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple Inc’s iPhones, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Nuance shares were down 5 percent after the bell.

The company reported a net loss of $32.3 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. It had posted a profit of $117.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share and revenue of $490.4 million.

Revenue rose marginally to $472.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $489.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


