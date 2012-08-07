FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Demand for voice applications drives Nuance profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Demand for voice applications drives Nuance profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the company’s adjusted, not its GAAP, revenue is comparable with estimates)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc’s third-quarter profit trumped Wall Street expectations, as the speech recognition software maker gained from increased licensing of its products for voice applications in cellphones and automobiles.

The company, whose technology powers the Siri voice recognition feature in Apple Inc’s iPhone 4S, said mobile and consumer segment revenue rose 42.2 percent in the quarter.

The business, which booked new customers such as Chrysler , Motorola Solutions Inc and Nokia during the quarter, accounts for about a third of the company’s revenue.

Net income for the third quarter almost doubled to $79.3 million or 25 cents per share. Excluding items, Nuance earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue rose 31.3 percent to $431.7 million. The company reported adjusted revenue of $448.2 million. Based on that measure, analysts had expected $439.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, before items.

Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company were set to open 2 percent higher at $22.88 on Tuesday after closing at $22.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.