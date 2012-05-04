FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five groups eye E.ON, RWE UK nuclear venture Horizon
May 4, 2012

Five groups eye E.ON, RWE UK nuclear venture Horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Five consortia, including Chinese, U.S. and Middle Eastern investors, are interested in buying E.ON and RWE’s UK nuclear joint venture Horizon which was put up for sale in March, a senior industry source with direct knowledge of the deals said on Friday.

“There are five groups interested overall. The preferred bidder will be the one who can take the site as fast as possible,” said the source, who asked not to be identified.

Russian investors and the UK nuclear joint venture between Spain’s Iberdrola and France’s GDF Suez have so far not expressed an interest, the source added.

