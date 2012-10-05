FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fennovoima may pick Toshiba reactor over Areva's -report
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 5, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

Fennovoima may pick Toshiba reactor over Areva's -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima may choose Japan’s Toshiba reactor over Areva’s for its nuclear plant in northern Finland as Toshiba’s cooling system is better, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported on Friday.

Fennovoima has received offers from the two companies and it is due to decide next year who will deliver the reactor to its Pyhajoki plant.

“Both power plants have a completely electricity free cooling system, but Toshiba has implemented it slightly better,” Juhani Hyvarinen, Fennovoima’s nuclear engineering chief, told the paper.

One of the lessons of the Fukushima disaster was that two natural disasters could strike at the same time and knock out the electrical supply system of a plant completely, so it could not be cooled down.

The European Union energy commissioner urged on Thursday regulators and operators to act now to improve safety at nuclear power plants.

Fennovoima’s plant is due to provide cheap energy to its shareholders including stainless steel maker Outokumpu , retailer Kesko and the local subsidiaries of Swedish metals firm Boliden.

Its biggest single shareholder is German utility E.ON’s Finnish subsidiary with a 34 percent stake. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.