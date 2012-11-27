FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear agency says hackers stole information
November 27, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. nuclear agency says hackers stole information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday information stolen from one of its former servers had been posted on a hacker site this week, and that it was taking “all possible steps” to ensure its computer systems were protected.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is investigating Iran’s disputed nuclear programme, did not say who might have been behind the action.

“Some contact details related to experts working with the IAEA were posted on a hacker site on November 25,” agency spokeswoman Gill Tudor said.

