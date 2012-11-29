FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hackers did not steal sensitive nuclear information - IAEA
November 29, 2012

Hackers did not steal sensitive nuclear information - IAEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear agency chief said on Thursday a hacking incident involving one of its servers was “deeply regrettable” but suggested that no sensitive information related to Iran’s atomic activities had been stolen.

Yukiya Amano said the hacking - first reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday - had happened several months ago and that the server concerned had been closed down.

The hackers - a group using an Iranian-sounding name - on Sunday posted email addresses of experts who have been working with the United Nations on a website, and urged the IAEA to investigate Israel’s nuclear work.

“We don’t know everything (about the incident) but we are confident that safeguards information has not been stolen,” Amano told a news conference.

“Safeguards” means activities carried out by IAEA inspectors in investigating countries’ nuclear activities, including Iran‘s, to make sure that no atomic material is diverted for weapons purposes.

