Amano says nuclear talks in Iran held in good atmosphere-state TV
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 21, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Amano says nuclear talks in Iran held in good atmosphere-state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations nuclear chief, Yukiya Amano, said talks with Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator were extensive and would have a positive impact on Iran’s negotiations with world powers later this week, Iranian media reported on Monday.

“We held expanded and intensive negotiations in a good atmosphere. Definitely, the progress of talks will have a positive impact on negotiations between Iran and P5+1,” Amano was quoted by Iran’s state television website as saying.

Asked about a framework agreement that would resolve questions over Iran’s nuclear programme quickly, Amano added: “I will not go into details but the agency has some viewpoints and Iran has its own specific viewpoints.” (Reporting By Marcus George and Zahra Hosseinian)

