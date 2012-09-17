FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear agency says to hold more talks with Iran
September 17, 2012 / 9:35 AM / in 5 years

U.N. nuclear agency says to hold more talks with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog will hold further talks with Iran aimed at clarifying concerns about its nuclear programme, despite the lack of progress so far, its chief Yukiya Amano said on Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is “firmly committed” to intensifying dialogue with the Islamic state, Amano told the IAEA’s annual member state gathering.

He gave no date for a possible new round of talks that began in January between IAEA officials and Iran aimed at allaying concern Tehran may be developing nuclear weapons capability, a charge Iran denies. The last meeting was in August.

Iran’s atomic energy chief, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, was due to address the IAEA meeting later on Monday.

