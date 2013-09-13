RPT-Iran says wants swift resolution to nuclear dispute

BISHKEK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - (Repeats with no changes to text)

BISHKEK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that he wanted a swift resolution to a dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme, which Western states fear is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

“Regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, we want the swiftest solution to it within international norms. Russia in the past has taken important steps in this sphere,” said Rouhani, speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.