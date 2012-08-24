UN-Iran nuclear talks break up without agreement

VIENNA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Talks between the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and Iran aimed at resolving concerns about Tehran’s atomic programme broke up on Friday without an agreement, and a senior U.N. official said no further talks were scheduled.

“The discussions today were intensive but important differences remain between Iran and the U.N. that prevented agreement,” the International Atomic Energy Agency’s chief inspector, Herman Nackaerts, told journalists after meeting an Iranian delegation in Vienna.

“At the moment we have no plans for another meeting.”