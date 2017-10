BAGHDAD, May 23 (Reuters) - Talks between six world powers with Iran on its nuclear programme are expected to continue for a second day on Thursday after detailed discussions on Wednesday, diplomats said.

“We are expecting a plenary session to continue tomorrow morning,” a diplomat at the talks said. Another diplomat confirmed the talks were expected to continue but a third said a final decision had not yet been made. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Michael Roddy)