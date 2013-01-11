IAEA chief says not optimistic on Iran nuclear talks

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The chief of the United Nations nuclear agency said on Friday he was not optimistic about talks with Iran next week on getting access to a military base Western powers suspect is being used for atomic-weapons related work.

“The outlook is not bright,” Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in Tokyo. He was referring to talks to be held next week on getting access to the Parchin military base and officials involved in Iran’s nuclear programme.