UN nuclear chief urges immediate access to Iran site
September 10, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

UN nuclear chief urges immediate access to Iran site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief pressed Iran on Monday to grant his inspectors access “without further delay” to a military site where they believe Tehran may have conducted explosives tests relevant to the development of nuclear weapons.

Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said “activities” which had taken place at the Parchin facility - a reference to suspected clean-up work there - would have an “adverse impact” on the IAEA’s investigation.

Amano was addressing the 35-nation governing board of the Vienna-based IAEA.

