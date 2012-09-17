FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran hits at U.N. atom watchdog at nuclear meeting
September 17, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Iran hits at U.N. atom watchdog at nuclear meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Iran accused the U.N. nuclear watchdog of a cynical approach and mismanagement on Monday in an unusually strong outburst in such an international forum.

Iran’s atomic energy agency chief, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, suggested that “terrorists and saboteurs” might have infiltrated the agency, which is investigating Tehran’s disputed atomic activities.

He also told the annual member state gathering of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the agency was influenced by “certain states”, a clear reference to Tehran’s Western foes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
