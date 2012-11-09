FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear agency confirms December talks with Iran
November 9, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. nuclear agency confirms December talks with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear agency said on Friday it would hold a new round of atomic talks with Iran in Tehran on December 13, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

“The aim is to conclude the structured approach to resolving outstanding issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokeswoman Gill Tudor said in response to a question.

She was referring to an agreement that would allow the IAEA to resume a long-stalled investigation into possible military dimensions to Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran says its programme is entirely peaceful.

