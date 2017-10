VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear chief said on Thursday that no progress had been made in trying to clarify concerns about possible military dimensions to Iran’s nuclear programme, despite “intensive efforts” by his agency.

“No concrete results have been achieved,” Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a quarterly meeting of the 35-nation governing board of the Vienna-based watchdog.