Iran doubles underground nuclear capacity-IAEA
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Iran doubles underground nuclear capacity-IAEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iran is preparing for a possible major expansion of uranium enrichment in a fortified underground facility, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed, underlining Tehran’s defiance in the face of Western pressure and the threat of an Israeli attack.

The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report also said “extensive activities” - a reference to suspected sanitisation efforts - at Iran’s Parchin military complex would hamper its investigation of possible past nuclear weapons development work there, if inspectors were granted access.

The number of enrichment centrifuges at Fordow, buried deep inside a mountain to better protect it against any enemy strikes, had more than doubled to 2,140 from 1,064 in May, showed the quarterly report released on Thursday. However, the new machines were not yet operating, it said.

