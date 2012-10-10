FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear agency chief has no plans to visit Iran - IAEA
October 10, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

U.N. nuclear agency chief has no plans to visit Iran - IAEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog denied on Wednesday that its head planned to visit Iran to discuss Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was earlier quoted as saying Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to visit Tehran to resume discussions with Iranian officials.

“The IAEA has seen media reports that Director General Amano will visit Iran to discuss nuclear issues. There are no such plans at this time,” Serge Gas, IAEA Director of Public Information, said.

