Obama, in message to Iranians, says there is chance to reach nuclear deal with Iran

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama sent a video message to Iranians on Thursday to say there is a chance to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran if Tehran takes verifiable steps to assure the West its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

“I‘m under no illusions. This will be difficult,” Obama said in a message to mark the Iranian holiday Nowruz. “But I‘m committed to diplomacy because I believe there is the basis for a practical solution.”