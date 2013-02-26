Powers hope for Iranian "feedback" on their nuclear proposal

ALMATY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - World powers presented Iran with an updated offer during Tuesday’s nuclear negotiations in Almaty and hope for “more detailed feedback” from the Iranian side when talks resume on Wednesday, an EU spokesman said.

“We had a useful meeting today,” Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, told reporters after the first day of the Feb. 26-27 meeting in the Kazakh city. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Yeganeh Torbati and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)