RPT-U.N. agency reports progress in Iran nuclear talks
December 14, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-U.N. agency reports progress in Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Talks between the U.N atomic agency and Iran are expected to lead to a deal next month on how to conduct an investigation into Iran’s disputed nuclear programme, the chief U.N. inspector said after returning from Tehran on Friday.

“We were able to make progress,” Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at Vienna airport after Thursday’s meeting in Tehran. More talks are due with Iran on Jan. 16, he said.

