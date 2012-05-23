FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Powers to ask Iran for enrichment concessions-spokesman
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 23, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Powers to ask Iran for enrichment concessions-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 23 (Reuters) - World powers will seek concessions from Iran over its higher grade uranium enrichment at talks in Baghdad on Wednesday, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

The six global powers hope to see progress in the negotiations over Tehran’s contested nuclear programme, but do not expect a “dramatic happening” on Wednesday, Ashton’s spokesman Michael Mann told reporters after the talks started.

“We have a new offer on the table which addresses our main concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme. The 20 percent enrichment question,” he said. “We hope the Iranians respond positively and we can make progress today. You are not going to get a dramatic happening today, I don’t think. We are going to make solid progress if things go well.”

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; writing by Patrick Markey, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.