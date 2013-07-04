Russia worried by lack of progress towards Iran nuclear talks

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia is worried by a lack of progress on organising new talks between Iran and six world powers on Tehran’s nuclear programme, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

He made clear that a diplomatic push to arrange a new round of talks, launched after a relative moderate won Iran’s presidential election last month, had produced no breakthrough.

“There is no agreement now on when and where the next round will be. That worries us,” Ryabkov told Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Thomas Grove; Editing by Timothy Heritage)