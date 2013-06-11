FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says has no doubts about Iran's nuclear programme
June 11, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Putin says has no doubts about Iran's nuclear programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he has no doubt that Iran is adhering to international commitments on nuclear non-proliferation but that regional and international concerns about Tehran’s nuclear programme could not be ignored.

Putin, whose country is among six world powers seeking to ensure that Iran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, also said Iranian threats to Israel’s existence were unacceptable.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Steve Gutterman

