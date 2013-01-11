FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia alarmed by lack of agreement with Iran on nuclear talks
January 11, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Russia alarmed by lack of agreement with Iran on nuclear talks

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Moscow is alarmed that no date or venue has been agreed for a new round of talks between global powers and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.

Iran, which denies Western accusations it is seeking to develop a capability to make nuclear weapons, said last week it had agreed to resume talks in January with six powers. Ryabkov said there was no final agreement on a date or venue.

“This alarms us, because the pause has dragged on,” the Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

